Free sessions at Cygnet to celebrates its 30th

PUBLISHED: 08:59 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 28 August 2019

To celebrate 30 years, the Cygnet Leisure Centre is offering plenty of free sessions in a variety of areas. Picture: Cygnet Leisure Centre

Archant

The Cygnet Leisure Centre is throwing open its doors for a family fun day to celebrate its 30th birthday.

It is planned for Saturday, August 31 when, for free, there will be activities including swimming, bouncy castle, gym, face-painting, soft play area, and virtual spin.

The centre started life in 1973 as Northfleet Pool before becoming the Cygnet.

In the late 80s, Gravesham Council carried out a review of leisure provision in the borough and it was decided to close the Springhead Recreation Centre and develop Northfleet Pool by way of extending it to include a dryside element to the existing pool. The site in Old Perry Street was renamed Cygnet Leisure Centre and opened in 1989 costing £2m.

The name came from a vessel called HMS Cygnet with its then captain making a visit as part of the new centre's opening.

Since 1989, there has been over 11,300,000 visits.

As some sessions are bookable, ring 01474 558000.

