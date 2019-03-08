Free sessions at Cygnet to celebrates its 30th
PUBLISHED: 08:59 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 28 August 2019
Archant
The Cygnet Leisure Centre is throwing open its doors for a family fun day to celebrate its 30th birthday.
It is planned for Saturday, August 31 when, for free, there will be activities including swimming, bouncy castle, gym, face-painting, soft play area, and virtual spin.
The centre started life in 1973 as Northfleet Pool before becoming the Cygnet.
In the late 80s, Gravesham Council carried out a review of leisure provision in the borough and it was decided to close the Springhead Recreation Centre and develop Northfleet Pool by way of extending it to include a dryside element to the existing pool. The site in Old Perry Street was renamed Cygnet Leisure Centre and opened in 1989 costing £2m.
The name came from a vessel called HMS Cygnet with its then captain making a visit as part of the new centre's opening.
Since 1989, there has been over 11,300,000 visits.
As some sessions are bookable, ring 01474 558000.