Family pay tribute to teenager killed on a railway line

PUBLISHED: 17:25 10 September 2019

The family of George Buckley paid tribute to boy loved by everyone. Picture: Buckley family

The family of George Buckley paid tribute to boy loved by everyone. Picture: Buckley family

The distressed family of a boy found dead on a railway line have paid tribute to him, saying they can't imagine life without him.

George Buckley, 15, from Gravesend, died after falling onto the tracks at Swanscombe railway station during the evening of Sunday, September 8.

His family said: "We are all devastated by the death of our handsome boy George. He was caring, funny and full of life. He loved his family and adored his friends.

"George was a typical teenage boy who was football mad and always had been since he was a baby; obsessed with his Xbox and up till god knows what time. He was such a popular boy and was loved by everyone who met him.

"This tragic accident has caused us to lose our baby boy and we are all devastated. We can't imagine life without him and we will miss him forever, he'll always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

"Sleep tight and find your thumb my baby boy."

British Transport Police are conducting enquiries, however, at this stage it is being treated as a tragic accident.

