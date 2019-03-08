Gravesend teenager seriously hurt in collision with Mercedes

A teenage girl pedestrian has been seriously hurt in a collision with a Mercedes car.

The vehicle had already apparently been in collision with several other vehicles in Gravesend.

Kent police investigators are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Friday, June 14 in Old Road East where a silver Mercedes C-Class hit a 17-year-old girl from Gravesend. She was taken to a London hospital where her condition is described as serious.

It is understood the Mercedes was also involved in a collision with a black Mini Countryman and a parked car in Old Road East, and also a parked car in Lower Higham Road.

A 47-year-old man from Gravesend has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone who saw the Mercedes travelling from Gravesend town centre into Old Road East and onto Lower Higham Road, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

They would also like to hear from anybody whose car received collision damage whilst parked overnight in these areas.

Witnesses can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798 538 quoting reference 14-1916 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.