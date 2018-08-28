Glee Club round win for Dartford team

The latest round of the popular Glee Club singing competition was held in Dartford and even saw a local team progress.

The contest is run by the Jack Petchey Foundation and is named after the businessman benefactor who has already donated over £90 to help young people reach their full potential.

The latest event was the Dartford Glee Club Regional Final at the Orchard Theatre.

Ten teams and club groups from across London and Essex arrived to compete for a place in the Grand Final at the Palladium in March.

The teams of young performers took to the stage battling to make a finale spot.

They each performed two songs, ranging from musical theatre classics to current pop hits.

A panel of judges, including West End star Scott Armstrong and the Jack Petchey Foundation’s Harriette Tillott, had the incredibly hard job of choosing three groups to go through to the final.

Eventually, Rising Stars Academy from Dartford was one of three chosen.

Its artistic director, Laura Holland said it’s been great “being able to work with the professionals who have been so encouraging and supportive of these young people and really nurturing them and allowing them to grow over that period. I’ve seen a massive difference in them from when we applied to where we are now.

“At the end of the regional when the names were announced, we had seen all this talent that you think whatever happens, anyone who gets called out is worthy so the bonus of getting called out and hearing your name is really special.”

West London grants officer Harriette Tillott said: “As one of three judges at Orchard Theatre, we had an incredibly difficult time finding any fault in the talented performances. It was hard not to mark 10 across the board for each performance

“I am so proud of each young person who courageously stood in front of a huge audience and performed with even bigger smiles on their faces. You truly represent everything the Jack Petchey Foundation stands for; you are an inspiration.”

The Dartford Regional Final was the second of four.