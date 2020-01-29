Gravesend and Dartford see surge in new companies

Analyst John Korchak. Picture: Keith Mindham copyright keith mindham photography

Kent saw a record number of new businesses being launched last year, with Gravesend and Dartford playing their part.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fresh analysis of start-up figures shows more new businesses established in Kent during 2019 than in any previous year - hitting a record high for the second year in a row.

Some 15,963 new companies were registered in the county compared to 15,057 during 2018, representing an increase of six per cent.

This brings the total number of registered companies in Kent to 113,551, up from 108,910 at the end of 2018 - which equates to 4.3pc growth.

Dartford was third in a league of new company formations last year with 1,490, behind only Ashford in second and Medway which had 2,503.

Gravesend was sixth with 1,167.

You may also want to watch:

The statistics come from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

It said the analysis shows both Dartford and Gravesham have seen a significant increase in terms of both new businesses and the total number of companies during 2019.

During 2018 Dartford formed 1,219 new businesses (1,490 during 2019 which is 22pc growth) and Gravesham 1,034 (1,167 during 2019 which is 13pc growth).

In terms of the total number of companies at the end of 2018, Dartford had a total of 7,998 companies (end of 2019, 8,549) and Gravesham a total of 5,972 (end of 2019, 6,378).

John Korchak, director of operations at Inform Direct, said: "Reporting a record year - the second in a row - for new company formations in Kent during a turbulent year, politically and economically, is a major achievement.

"Attracting new ventures and encouraging entrepreneurs to set up there, means that the county is clearly delivering positive support for business.

"With Brexit uncertainty casting a shadow - and some companies experiencing falling sales or choosing to relocate internationally - it is heartening that we are seeing signs of business optimism with so many new companies being created. This picture is mirrored nationally with an all-time high of nearly 700,000 new businesses formed in the UK."