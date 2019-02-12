Gravesend care company takes Rising Star award

Raspinder, centre, wins award with Kevin Lewis on left and David Glover. Photo: Caremark Ltd Archant

After just 12 months in business, a Gravesend care company has won a national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raspinder Singh is celebrating after Caremark Dartford and Gravesham took the coveted industry-recognised Rising Star award in the entire UK Caremark network.

It comes not long after the launch of the in-home care business in early 2018.

Raspinder said: “Launching my business brought me such satisfaction, both personally and ethically. I’ve built a great team, who are equally dedicated to providing our clients with the compassionate and skilled care that they deserve. We’ve come so far in just one year and I speak on behalf of the team when I say that this is just the beginning. The focus was to build a strong team and provide an impeccable standard of care, right from the get-go. Collectively, we’ve achieved all that and more.”

He said Caremark Dartford and Gravesham qualified for the award after clearly demonstrating early promise and commitment to the local community.

On top of this, Raspinder said he managed and operated a seamless launch into the famously scrupulous care sector, administered the recruitment and training of experienced team members, and maintained a level of growth which set themselves apart from other similar young businesses.

David Glover, managing director of Caremark in the UK, added: “It’s been incredible to watch Caremark Dartford and Gravesham go from strength to strength during their initial year and we’re very proud to work with such a compassionate and professional provider.

“Raspinder is a prime example of all that is right within the care sector. He has shown true determination, drive and positive focus from the outset and has resulted in becoming a community-centred office. We expect great things from all of the team.”