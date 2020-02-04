Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal Archant

A Gravesend chippie has been named best takeaway in Greater London.

It is the fifth time the British Takeaway Awards have been run, and the Brother's Fish Bar in Parrock Street beat five others across the London region.

The restaurant wins a £1,000 prize as well as bragging rights.

Manny Atwal, owner of The Brother's Fish Bar, said: "It was amazing to win the Best Takeaway in Greater London award at the BTAs. We love to give back to our community and we see this as an award for all of our customers too.

"We have a great customer base which loves to share their feedback on Twitter and we're always here to provide service with a smile."

The national awards are run in association with Just Eat and the winners were announced last week.

The finals were held at The Savoy hotel in London and hosted by comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Carr.

Attending were I'm a Celebrity finalist Roman Kemp, his fellow contestant James Haskell and wife Chloe Madeley, singer Louise Redknapp, and TOWIE star and Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna.

Judges including chef Ainsley Harriott and former Dragons' Den star Sarah Willingham also joined the star-studded ceremony.

The awards work hard to recognise the best takeaways in each UK region, alongside crowning the Best Takeaway Chef, Best Takeaway Delivery Driver and the Game Changer restaurant - an award which recognises a business that is pushing the boundaries and driving innovation in the industry.

The Brother's Fish Bar wowed the judges with its signature dish of cod and dhips.

The judges were also impressed by The Brothers Fish Bar's wide variety of fish on the menu and its range of portions which allow customers to make informed choices.

The restaurant is well known in the area for serving consistently high-quality fish and chip suppers, as well as supporting the local community. It works with locals to feed homeless individuals and those in need, and recently supported the fundraising campaign of a bereaved family whose son worked in the shop.