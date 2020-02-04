Search

Advanced search

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 February 2020

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Archant

A Gravesend chippie has been named best takeaway in Greater London.

It is the fifth time the British Takeaway Awards have been run, and the Brother's Fish Bar in Parrock Street beat five others across the London region.

The restaurant wins a £1,000 prize as well as bragging rights.

Manny Atwal, owner of The Brother's Fish Bar, said: "It was amazing to win the Best Takeaway in Greater London award at the BTAs. We love to give back to our community and we see this as an award for all of our customers too.

"We have a great customer base which loves to share their feedback on Twitter and we're always here to provide service with a smile."

The national awards are run in association with Just Eat and the winners were announced last week.

You may also want to watch:

The finals were held at The Savoy hotel in London and hosted by comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Carr.

Attending were I'm a Celebrity finalist Roman Kemp, his fellow contestant James Haskell and wife Chloe Madeley, singer Louise Redknapp, and TOWIE star and Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna.

Judges including chef Ainsley Harriott and former Dragons' Den star Sarah Willingham also joined the star-studded ceremony.

The awards work hard to recognise the best takeaways in each UK region, alongside crowning the Best Takeaway Chef, Best Takeaway Delivery Driver and the Game Changer restaurant - an award which recognises a business that is pushing the boundaries and driving innovation in the industry.

The Brother's Fish Bar wowed the judges with its signature dish of cod and dhips.

The judges were also impressed by The Brothers Fish Bar's wide variety of fish on the menu and its range of portions which allow customers to make informed choices.

The restaurant is well known in the area for serving consistently high-quality fish and chip suppers, as well as supporting the local community. It works with locals to feed homeless individuals and those in need, and recently supported the fundraising campaign of a bereaved family whose son worked in the shop.

Most Read

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Dartford station assault appeal

Officers would like to speak to this man in connection with a robbery and serious assault at Dartford station. Picture: British Transport Police

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Most Read

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Dartford station assault appeal

Officers would like to speak to this man in connection with a robbery and serious assault at Dartford station. Picture: British Transport Police

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Gravesend chippie is the best takeaway in Greater London

Manny at his chippie is delighted with the award. Picture: Manny Atwal

Northfleet murder investigation: Man arrested

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Murder investigation in Northfleet after man dies of stab wounds

A murder investigation has begun in Northfleet. Picture: Lucy Driscoll

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

Urgent treatment centres plan for Dartford and Gravesend hospitals agreed by Bexley councillors

An urgent treatment centre will be created at Darent Valley Hospital. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24