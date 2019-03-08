Drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

A drug dealer caught supplying heroin and crack in Gravesend has been jailed.

On March 13 last year, officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team were on patrol when they saw a person they knew to be a drug user walking away from a parked car.

The driver, Talvin Singh Bahia, was arrested in connection with the supply of drugs and the vehicle was searched.

In the centre console the officers found 19 deals of heroin, 24 deals of crack cocaine and two larger wraps containing crack cocaine and heroin. They also seized four mobile phones containing messages arranging the supply of drugs and £400.

Kent police said the drugs were analysed and found to have an estimated street value of up to £2,100.

Singh Bahia, of no fixed address, was later charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply in March last year.

On March 21 this year, Singh Bahia was arrested again after officers executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in West Street, Gravesend and found him with the occupier, Emma Lawson.

He was found to have 46 deals of heroin and cocaine in a trouser pocket. The officers also seized two larger wraps of heroin and cocaine found on a sofa, £600 from a coat pocket and mobile phones containing messages about drug dealing. This time the drugs had an estimated street value of £3,560.

Singh Bahia was arrested and later charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply. The 21-year-old pleaded to all the charges and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, September 30 to two years and nine months in prison.

Lawson also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and was jailed for two years and seven months.

After sentencing, District Commander for Tunbridge Wells, Chief Inspector Peter Steenhuis said: "Singh Bahia did not learn from the first arrest and continued to be involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

"He should be ashamed of his conduct and it is only right he is now serving a prison sentence.

"My message to drug dealers is simple, our officers remain vigilant and will bring you to justice wherever you choose to pursue your criminal activities in Kent."