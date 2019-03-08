Search

High tide sparks Gravesend flood warning

PUBLISHED: 09:52 30 September 2019

Here is the map of the areas the flood information service is warning could be affected by high tides

Archant

A flood warning for parts of Gravesend has been issued.

The government's flood information service said properties seaward side of tidal defences from Greenhithe to Gravesend could be affected with immediate action required by home and business owners in the area.

It warns: "A very high tide has affected the foreshore. The tide was at its highest at 2:15 am on Monday morning 30/09/19. Flooding to properties and roads is expected on the seaward side of the defences from Greenhithe to Gravesend, in particular those closest to the Gravesend Promenade."

And they continue: "Flooding conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide from 12:15am to 4:15am in these locations.

"The next tide is at 2:30pm on Monday afternoon but it is not forecasted to reach the Flood Warning level. We are experiencing exceptionally high tides for the next four days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are ready to respond if required. We are liaising with emergency services and our partners. People in the area of concern should take action to protect their property and remain safe in the area. Be careful close to the coast between the hours of 12am and 5am."

