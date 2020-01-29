Search

Advanced search

Holocaust Memorial Day marked in Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 January 2020

The service in Community Square was led by Rev Jim Fletcher, Rector of St George’'s. Picture: Gravesham Council

The service in Community Square was led by Rev Jim Fletcher, Rector of St George''s. Picture: Gravesham Council

Archant

Civic leaders and the public in Gravesend took part in a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.

They gathered outside the council offices to hear moving words from local church leaders.

This year, it was especially poignant as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Holocaust Memorial Day also remembers those subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The Mayor of Gravesham, Cllr Gurdip Ram Bungar, raised the Holocaust Memorial Day flag and the flag of the Roma community in Community Square.

The ceremony was conducted by the Rev Jim Fletcher, Rector of St George's.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We really do need to learn the lessons of the past and sadly things still go on today.

"There is division and it seems people have not learned these lessons. It is really, really important we learn from the past and remember what people went through which was awful.

"It was a very emotional and poignant occasion."

He added: "Of course it was also an important anniversary with the liberation of Auschwitz so I led prayer and reflection centred on that and sadly genocides that have happened since.

"We had a moment of quiet and stillness and the Roma community was there as well so a flag was raised from their community."

An exhibition in the Blake Gallery at The Woodville runs until January 31. It features items donated by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust featuring true-life stories from the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Most Read

Next round of public consultations on Lower Thames Crossing announced

The Lower Thames Crossing is Britain'’s most ambitious roads project in a generation, says Highways England. Picture: Joas Souza

Gurdwara planning row set to continue

Inside is a mess

Thugs jailed for Gravesend street robbery

Antony Sweetman

Gravesend man jailed for nine years for sexually abusing young girl

Matthew Underwood was jailed for nine years

Minister visits estate winning crime battle

TALKS: James Brokenshire with PCSO Leigh-Anne Cook and PC Val Wilkinson.

Most Read

Next round of public consultations on Lower Thames Crossing announced

The Lower Thames Crossing is Britain'’s most ambitious roads project in a generation, says Highways England. Picture: Joas Souza

Gurdwara planning row set to continue

Inside is a mess

Thugs jailed for Gravesend street robbery

Antony Sweetman

Gravesend man jailed for nine years for sexually abusing young girl

Matthew Underwood was jailed for nine years

Minister visits estate winning crime battle

TALKS: James Brokenshire with PCSO Leigh-Anne Cook and PC Val Wilkinson.

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Holocaust Memorial Day marked in Gravesend

The service in Community Square was led by Rev Jim Fletcher, Rector of St George’'s. Picture: Gravesham Council

Next round of public consultations on Lower Thames Crossing announced

The Lower Thames Crossing is Britain'’s most ambitious roads project in a generation, says Highways England. Picture: Joas Souza

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Murky, foggy mornings

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the fog in central London, after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England.

Bake Off star Anthony Amourdoux at Gravesend market

Great British Bake Off star Anthony Amourdoux will at Gravesend market on January 26. Picture: Anthony Amourdoux

New Ebbsfleet primary school granted permission to expand admissions

An artist's impression of what the Springhead Park Primary School will look like when completed later this year. Picture: Primary First Trust
Drive 24