Storm Gareth rips roof off Cascades leisure centre

Cascades. Picture: Cascades Leisure Centre Archant

As the winds start to die down, Storm Gareth continues to takes its toll in Gravesend, with the closure of a large part of the Cascades sports centre since the weekend.

It was forced to shut down when the roof suffered significant damage in the high winds and it is feared it will be out of commission for much of the remainder of March.

The council said part of Cascades Leisure Centre will remain closed due to damage to the roof caused by Storm Gareth on Sunday 10 March 2019.

They said the leisure centre was evacuated on Sunday and closed until Wednesday 13 March so that the area could be made safe for both customers and staff.

The dry side of the leisure centre, including the gym and badminton courts was able to open again on Wednesday, but the swimming pool and health suite will remain closed for at least the remainder of this week because it is not deemed to be safe enough yet.

Swimming lessons and some classes have been transferred to Cygnet Leisure Centre temporarily.

Works will continue to make the roof waterproof and it is anticipated at this stage that the swimming pool could be open once more on March 18, but this is not as yet guaranteed.

Further investigation is required in the health suite to assess the water damage, and insurance assessors have been on site to gauge the extent of the damage.

The delays have been caused by consistent high gusts of wind making access to the roof dangerous.

Gravesham Community Leisure Ltd head of operations, Wayne Pedrick, said: “We are really sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused, our customers and staff safety is paramount to us and we are doing everything within our power to fix the damage so that we can reopen the centre fully.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and the hard work of the staff at the centre, the council and emergency Services.”

The council said it hopes it will reopen later this month but for further updates, visit www.gcll.co.uk