Synchordia to give 10th anniversary show in Northfleet

Synchordia will give its anniversary concert on March 2. Photo: Peter Stafford Archant

A popular Gravesend orchestra is preparing for its 10th anniversary show.

Synchordia has an orchestra and a choir. Photo: Peter Stafford Synchordia has an orchestra and a choir. Photo: Peter Stafford

Final rehearsals are taking place for a special concert by the Synchordia orchestra which meets weekly during term time at Riverview Junior School, Cimba Wood, Gravesend.

The orchestra was the brainchild of Nick Downs, a musician and teacher who recognised many of his musician friends and pupils wanted to be able to perform together and in public.

Since then Synchordia has gone from strength to strength, and three years ago Synchordia Singers were formed to expand their influence.

Both groups are open to allcomers, and numbers have grown with up to 30 musicians now playing in the orchestra and 35 members in the singers.

Concerts are a regular feature for Synchordia, with a main concert each March, and various other smaller shows during the year, said the organisers.

It was an emotional two performances last year when they marked the end of the First World War with Tunes from the Trenches.

Now the orchestra’s own significant anniversary has rolled around, and on March 2, a show will feature a wide range of music, chosen by Synchordia members.

Among the pieces will be a James Bond medley, Another Day of Sun, Sand selections from Les Misérables and Game of Thrones.

The concert will also include a medley from Synchordia Saxes, another group born out of the original ensemble.

Nick said: “We want to give the audience an evening to remember. Our shows are always very popular and enable both the players and singers to showcase their talent to a wider audience.”

Nick added: “It’s been a real pleasure watching the ensemble and choir grow over the past 10 years and witness the enjoyment of members and audiences alike. Music brings people from all walks of life together and we’re hoping for a bumper audience this year.”

The concert on March 2 will be at Northfleet School for Girls, Hall Road, Northfleet, starting at 7.30. Tickets can be obtained from www.ticketsource.co.uksynchordia

Further information about Synchordia can be found at www.synchrodia.co.uk.