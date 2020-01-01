Search

Image issued in Gravesend rape appeal

PUBLISHED: 13:26 30 January 2020

This electronic image is of a man police wish to speak with. Picture: Kent Police

The police in Gravesend have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with after the report of a rape attack last year.

The incident happened at a private address in the Gravesend area on the evening of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Kent police said detectives investigating the report have just now released the electronic image of a man because he may have important information about the case.

On Tuesday March 12, 2019 a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the investigation and were later released without charge.

As enquiries developed, officers said they now need to trace this person who may have significant information about the incident.

Det Con Shaun Ravate, who is investigating, said: "This is a complex investigation which has had a significant impact on the young victim. She has shown a great deal of bravery, working with us to complete a good e-fit image of a person we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

"I would ask anyone who may be able to help us identify this individual to come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident or the person we are trying to trace should call the appeal line on 01474 366 149, quoting reference 46/46335/19.

Anyone who can help can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

