Riverside Festival has Liberty X as headline band

Pop stars Liberty X will be lighting up the stage at this year’s Riverside festival in Gravesend.

The singing group are headlining the event on the main stage, so you can expect just a little more.

Liberty X who had international success with their single Just a Little, were formed out of the ITV show Popstars.

Clearly showing their inherent talent, they went on to scoop a healthy 10 consecutive UK Top 20 singles.

Plus they hit the charts around the world with their string of hits.

Last year the crowds flocked to the free festival making it Kent’s biggest free festival featuring live music, sporting activities, a vintage market and entertainment area plus much more.

Last year’s festival saw the sun shine all day as thousands came to see Body Shakin 90s pop band 911 headlined the main stage with tribute bands such as Pink as well as local bands entertaining the crowds throughout the day.

Melanie Norris, Gravesham Council’s director, communities, said: “The free, family friendly Riverside Festival, has grown each year and has become one of the best summer days out you’ll find in Kent.

“I am really pleased we have Liberty X headlining this year which will be a great end to what will be a fantastic day of live music on the main stage, sporting activities in the active zone and some amazing vintage entertainment with a market and games in Fort Gardens.”

Other main stage acts include the best tributes around with Meet Loaf - The World Class Tribute, Donna Marie as the Lady Gaga tribute and Ariana Grande tribute Amilia with more acts to be announced shortly.

The festival returns to the Riverside Leisure Area in Gravesend on Saturday 6 July from 11am to 7pm.

And if mainstream pop is not your bag, the council has revealed the popular Riversides Festival Fringe returns. That will be on from Sunday 7 to Saturday 13 July, and it will have a whole new look.

The council said following the success of last summer’s fringe, the event is becoming a week-long celebration of the arts in Gravesham.