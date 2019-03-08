Donation to help train more Street Pastors in Gravesend

The money will mean more Street Pastors can be trained to help people. Photo: G Safe Archant

The vital work done by the Gravesham Street Pastors has been recognised with a large donation to help keep the programme running.

They’ve received a donation of £900 from G Safe Crime Reduction Partnership to help train new volunteers.

St George’s Shopping Centre gaved £200 of this donation to kick start the fundraising.

Street Pastors are trained volunteers from local churches who patrol in teams of men and women, usually between the hours of 10pm and 2am over Friday and Saturday nights.

They look out for those who need care, or just listen and help people on the streets at that time.

Their aim is not to preach but to provide a neutral and reassuring presence.

G Safe is the Business Crime Reduction Partnership for Gravesham and works with businesses to prevent and deter crime. This is particularly useful with pubs and clubs in Gravesend, as they can communicate via the radio network to warn each other about people who have been, for example, aggressive, violent, or too drunk.

This sharing of information enables premises to refuse entry to anyone whose behaviour has caused them to be removed from a licensed establishment earlier in the evening.

Street Pastors can respond to calls on the G SAFE Radio from door staff about vulnerable people who may need assistance.

The Street Pastors are a uniformed presence in the town to reassure and assist where necessary. They are often the first response to incidents in the town centre including medical situations and emotional or vulnerable people.

Sophie Jordan, crime manager for G Safe, said: “We are very pleased to be able help with the funding for training for new Street Pastors to work in Gravesend town centre on weekend nights to support the pubs, clubs and their customers in this busy town.

“There is a clear need for the work of the Street Pastors, to reduce calls to the police and ambulance services.

“With increased pressure on these services, the Street Pastors and G Safe play a vital role in helping the business community and their customers with any issues that do not require police assistance.”