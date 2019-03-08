Gravesend authors in running for best new romance writers

Two authors have been shortlisted for a national award that recognises new writers.

Francesca Capaldi is hoping for glory. Picture: RNA Francesca Capaldi is hoping for glory. Picture: RNA

Alice J Miller from Gravesend and Francesca Capaldi from New Ash Green are among the contenders for The Romantic Novelists' Association's Joan Hessayon Award.

Each year 250 places are offered to unpublished writers.

The Price to be Paid by Alice J Miller is set in a village in Kent and Florida. Kyle Lawson's business lies in ruins and he needs Molly to marry him to help right the wrong done to him by her family.

Alice has wanted to write since she was 12, but only started when she retired and tested the theory that it's never too late. She is an avid Sci-fi fan, particularly Star Trek, and pays homage to a named Star Trek character in every book she writes.

Several holidays in Florida have given her a love of palm trees, sunshine and amusement parks, which inspired this book.

And the other Kent entry concerns Daisy who has swapped a traditional Christmas for an archaeological dig with an intriguing stranger, in Danger For Daisy by Francesca Capaldi, published by My Weekly Pocket Novels.

But Daisy makes an alarming discovery that points to the island harbouring a dark secret. It's not long before the team is under attack, and it looks like one of them might be responsible.

The story grew out of Francesca's love of visiting the various islands around the British coast, and wondering what it must be like to live on the more remote ones. She was also inspired by a visit to Lindisfarne, part of the Farne Islands where her imaginary island is situated.

Alison May, RNA chairman, said: "It's incredible to consistently see so many NWS members achieving publication and this year is no exception. The novels in the line-up for the Joan Hessayon Award demonstrate the huge talent of this group of authors and show that romantic fiction is as exciting a genre as ever.'

The Award will be presented at the RNA's York Afternoon Tea on September 14 at Merchant Taylors' Hall, Aldwark, York.