Gravesham and Dartford MPs retain their seats

Gravesham MP Adam Holloway has been voted in for another term. Picture: Adam Holloway Archant

In Gravesham and Dartford, the status quo remains with the two incumbent Conservatives taking convincing victories in lst week's general election.

Gravesham re-elected Adam Holloway with 28,580 votes, pushing Labour into a distant second with 13,999.

Third was Ukonu Obasi for the Lib Dems on 2,584 and the Green Party's Marna Gilligan polled 1,397.

Mr Holloway told us the size of his victory took him by surprise.

He said: "I am staggered by the number. My first win was by around 600 votes, and now I have almost 29,000.

"I am very grateful to the people of Gravesham for that but this is not just about me.

"I think it is most about the fact most of these people voted to leave the EU and the political class and media have denied them that for three years.

"They want to get Brexit out of the way so we can get on and govern in the best interest of everyone in this country.

"I will be carrying on doing what I have been doing for the last 15 years which is firstly look after my constituents. I aim to run the best constituency office in the country which I am sure I don't, but I try to.

"We have engaged with some 26,000 constituents, some of which have the most awful difficulties."

And in Dartford, Conservative Gareth Johnson won another parliamentary session taking 34,006 votes, a fair way ahead of Labour's Sacha Gosine with 14,846.

In third was Lib Dem Kyle Marsh on 3,736 and Mark Lindop, Green, was fourth with 1,435. With Conservatives' joy at winning 365 of the 650 seats, the results took their toll on Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost her seat and party leadership after vowing to take the country to a second Brexit referendum.

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is likely to be out of the job by March.

The Scottish National Party did well with 48 seats, up 13. The Tories were a net 47 up, with Labour being crushed, ending the night 59 seats down, many of those in their traditional northern heartlands.