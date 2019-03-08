Can't make Edinburgh Fringe? Try Gravesham Fringe

Character performers like off-the-wall Lady B will be amusing audiences at the Fringe. Picture: Lady B Archant

Anyone who fancies going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival but can't make it can opt for some cultural fun at the Gravesham Fringe instead.

Organiser Gemma Dand says there's be plenty to see and do at the Gravesham Fringe. Picture: Gemma Dand Organiser Gemma Dand says there's be plenty to see and do at the Gravesham Fringe. Picture: Gemma Dand

It is being run by the Guild Theatre, Northfleet, and includes new writing, children's shows, concerts and talks to workshops, magic and art from Kent based artists.

It also raises money for a number of local charities.

The festival, being held next month, is the brainchild of the Guild Theatre's deputy chairman, and Gravesend resident, Gemma Dand, who has been working night and day to put together a line-up celebrating the huge depth of talent we have in the area.

Having organised music festivals and studied for a BA theatre studies degree at Rose Bruford College, Gemma has decided to put her skills to use to create what she hopes will become an important annual event in the borough's cultural and community calendar.

She said: "I believe that having the opportunity to be creative and experience creativity is extremely important for wellbeing and developing life skills. As someone who's been fortunate enough to write my own work and stage it at the theatre, I wanted to give other people the same opportunities without having to fork out a fortune. I therefore decided that a fringe event could benefit both the theatre and the community.

"The theatre itself is a community theatre but a lot of people aren't even aware it exists, therefore this outreach event will be beneficial in bringing new community members to the building as both audience and potential future members."

Aiming to be as inclusive as possible, the theatre decided to not charge any acts performing, instead working on a 50/50 box office split, with acts choosing their own ticket prices between £1 and £10. In keeping with the community spirit of the festival, money will also be raised for three local charities: North Kent Mind, We Are Beams, providing support services for disabled children and their families in Kent, and Medway Autism Group and Information Centre.

The Gravesham Fringe Festival runs from August 8 until 17 at the Guild Theatre, Vale Road, Northfleet.

Visit https://www.gravesendtheatreguild.org/festival.