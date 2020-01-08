Gravesham Council hopes January Challenges prove popular once more

Gravesham is getting creative throughout January to help beat the winter blues and boost mental health well-being and productivity.

It has signed up to the January Challenge.

This is 31 days of quick, creative challenges to kick start 2020, and the council is encouraging businesses, community groups and individuals to do the same.

Organised by 64 Million Artists, participants are set a different creative challenge every day that can be completed in teams, smaller groups or individually.

Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, cabinet member for community and leisure, said: "We all know January can seem a long, dark month which can take its toll on people mentally, from lack of motivation at work through to exacerbating more serious health issues.

"The January Challenge is a fun, creative way to counter that and help build teams and relationships at the same time. Each daily challenge takes just five to 10 minutes to complete, and the benefits in terms of well-being and productivity are many."

It proved overwhelmingly popular last year and it's hoped this year will be just as fruitful.

The council said a survey of those who took part in the January Challenge in 2019 found they got a lot out of connecting with other participants; they loved using their brains differently and trying a variety of new things; they loved stretching and challenging themselves; and they loved that each day's challenge came as a surprise.

"The real beauty of the January Challenge is that there are no hard and fast rules," said Cllr Mochrie-Cox. "You don't have to work in a large team or socialise with others to take part. If you are on your own your own at home, you can still join in with each daily challenge.

"Many of the staff at the council will be taking part during their breaks, and we will be sharing some their activities via social media using #CreativeGravesham and #TheJanuaryChallenge. We would love others in the Borough to do the same so we can show the world just how creative Gravesham is."

To kick start 2020, sign up for free at www.64millionartists.com.