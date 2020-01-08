Search

Gravesham Council hopes January Challenges prove popular once more

PUBLISHED: 07:01 09 January 2020

Cllr. Mochrie-Cox is hoping this year's January Challenge is even more popular than last year. Picture: Gravesham Council

Cllr. Mochrie-Cox is hoping this year's January Challenge is even more popular than last year. Picture: Gravesham Council

Gravesham is getting creative throughout January to help beat the winter blues and boost mental health well-being and productivity.

It has signed up to the January Challenge.

This is 31 days of quick, creative challenges to kick start 2020, and the council is encouraging businesses, community groups and individuals to do the same.

Organised by 64 Million Artists, participants are set a different creative challenge every day that can be completed in teams, smaller groups or individually.

Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, cabinet member for community and leisure, said: "We all know January can seem a long, dark month which can take its toll on people mentally, from lack of motivation at work through to exacerbating more serious health issues.

"The January Challenge is a fun, creative way to counter that and help build teams and relationships at the same time. Each daily challenge takes just five to 10 minutes to complete, and the benefits in terms of well-being and productivity are many."

It proved overwhelmingly popular last year and it's hoped this year will be just as fruitful.

The council said a survey of those who took part in the January Challenge in 2019 found they got a lot out of connecting with other participants; they loved using their brains differently and trying a variety of new things; they loved stretching and challenging themselves; and they loved that each day's challenge came as a surprise.

"The real beauty of the January Challenge is that there are no hard and fast rules," said Cllr Mochrie-Cox. "You don't have to work in a large team or socialise with others to take part. If you are on your own your own at home, you can still join in with each daily challenge.

"Many of the staff at the council will be taking part during their breaks, and we will be sharing some their activities via social media using #CreativeGravesham and #TheJanuaryChallenge. We would love others in the Borough to do the same so we can show the world just how creative Gravesham is."

To kick start 2020, sign up for free at www.64millionartists.com.

Gravesham Council loan to replace Huggins bungalows in Gravesend for ex-services personnel

Some of the Huggins bungalows to be demolished and replaced with modern versions. Picture: Google

Driver who ran over a woman twice is jailed for 10 years

This is Patrick Molloy who ran over a woman twice in his car

Northfleet residents urged to check CCTV after more than 10 cars vandalised

Kent Police are appealing for help in identifying the vandals. Picture: Kent Police

Woman dies in Vigo bedroom fire

The fire broke out at a home in Highview, Vigo. Picture: Google

Rob Beckett brings stand-up show to Dartford

Rob Beckett loves being on stage, but also fancied being on Game of Thrones. Picture: Tony Glynn

