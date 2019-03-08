Wrotham Road Primary School wins Gravesham Kwik Cricket Festival

The finals of the annual Gravesham Primary Schools' Kwik Cricket Festival took place at Gravesend Cricket Club's Bat and Ball ground.

Both schools played competitively and demonstrated excellent fielding and batting skills.

Making it to the final were Wrotham Road Primary School, Wrotham Road, Gravesend, and Meopham Community Academy, Longfield Road, Meopham.

The closely fought contest ended with Wrotham Road winning by six runs - 192 to 186.

Wrotham Road will now have the chance to go on to represent Gravesham at the Kent Finals on July 11.

The winners and runners-up were presented with trophies by lead member for community and leisure, Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox.

He said: "I would like to congratulate both teams for reaching the final and the sportsmanship they showed throughout the match. I was so impressed with the skills and effort shown by both teams, especially the acrobatic catching. I would like to wish Wrotham Road luck in the Kent Finals at Polo Farm Sports Ground on July 11, win or lose everyone that took part in the whole tournament has done Gravesham extremely proud."