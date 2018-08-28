Gravesham Mayor’s Christmas message urges everyone to give to charity this year

The new Mayor of Gravesham, Cllr David Hurley. Photo: Gravesham Council Archant

Gravesham Foodbank and Gravesham Sanctuary were just two of local charities picked out for special mention when the Mayor of Gravesham delivered a special Christmas message to the area’s residents this week.

On Monday, December 17, Gravesham Borough Council released a special statement from Mayor of Gravesham, Cllr David Hurley, calling on all residents to do their bit and donate to worthy causes this Christmas time.

Cllr Hurley said: “I can hardly believe that Christmas is upon us.

“Since May, when I became Mayor, I have visited lots of community groups, schools and events and I can honestly say that every single person has made me feel very welcome and the amazing talented individuals and groups I have come across this year has been astounding.

“A most poignant part of 2018 for me has been the Remembrance services and activities for the First World War Centenary, it was very humbling to witness the hundreds of people that came along to give their respect and remember those that lost their lives.

“Laying a cross on the commonwealth graves was indeed a very momentous occasion.

“The Christmas events that the council has organised, in partnership with other organisations, have been lovely to take part in and have been well attended by the locals,

“I hope everyone has enjoyed them as much as I have.

“It is important at this time of year that we remember those less fortunate than ourselves.

“There are lots of ways that you can help local charities this Christmas as well as our neighbours.

“Gravesham Foodbank and Gravesham Sanctuary are both examples of wonderful charities that need your help. Information on both Charities can be found on www.gravesham.gov.uk

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped me to raise money for my chosen charities this year and wish everyone in Gravesham a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. “