Gravesham remembers those who have fallen during UK conflicts

Emotional scenes outside the offices of Gravesham Council as the town pays their respects to those who fell during conflicts Archant

Hundreds of people turned out for a Gravesham Remembrance Day service on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mayor meets some of the youngsters who attended the Remembrance Day service in Gravesend The mayor meets some of the youngsters who attended the Remembrance Day service in Gravesend

They attended the Windmill Hill Remembrance Day Service on Sunday November 10 at the Windmill Hill Memorial Gardens, at The Hill Northfleet and various other locations across Gravesham.

You may also want to watch:

It was the tradition day to show respect and remember those that have fallen during conflict and those currently serving in our armed forces.

There was also an Armistice Day remembrance service and two minutes silence on Community Square at 11am on Monday.

Mayor of Gravesham Cllr Gurdip Bungar said: "Remembrance Sunday and the two minutes silence have been observed since the end of the First World War, but their relevance remains undiminished. I am extremely proud to have laid a wreath at the memorial service at Windmill Hill on Sunday and indeed to attend services that remember those that have lost their lives as well as those brave men and women that are currently serving in our armed forces."