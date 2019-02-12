Search

Appeal after teenager seriously hurt in Harvel hit and run

PUBLISHED: 12:12 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 16 February 2019

The accident happened in White Horse Road, Harvel on Friday, February15. Photo: Google

The accident happened in White Horse Road, Harvel on Friday, February15. Photo: Google

Archant

A teenager was left with serious injuries after being struck by a hit and run driver.

The incident happened in the early hours – the boy is now being treated in a London hospital.

Kent police said it was a serious collision that happened near Meopham

They said an investigation has been launched after the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian took place around 9.34pm on Friday 15 February 2019 in Whitehorse Road, Harvel, 30 metres from its intersection with Wrangling Lane.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured 4x4, was travelling in the direction of Snodland at the time.

The police said they are still making extensive enquiries to locate the driver.

The teenage boy suffered injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Witnesses can call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting RY/SM/028/19.

