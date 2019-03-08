Darent Valley Hospital patient robbed - CCTV appeal

Kent police have released CCTV images of woman they wish to speak with after an elderly Dartford hospital patient became the victim of a theft.

The force said officers are now investigating a reported theft of belongings from the patient.

They hope the images will lead them to the woman who they say may have important information in connection with the alleged incident.

The constabulary said it apparently happened at Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford, on the afternoon of Monday March 11.

It was reported that the victim, a 78-year-old woman, was pressured into handing over her mobile phone, bank card and £20 cash by another woman posing as a social worker.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV images is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209. Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.