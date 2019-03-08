Search

Darent Valley Hospital patient robbed - CCTV appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:29 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 24 March 2019

Can you help Kent police find this woman

Archant

Kent police have released CCTV images of woman they wish to speak with after an elderly Dartford hospital patient became the victim of a theft.

The force said officers are now investigating a reported theft of belongings from the patient.

They hope the images will lead them to the woman who they say may have important information in connection with the alleged incident.

The constabulary said it apparently happened at Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford, on the afternoon of Monday March 11.

It was reported that the victim, a 78-year-old woman, was pressured into handing over her mobile phone, bank card and £20 cash by another woman posing as a social worker.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV images is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209. Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hefty fine for cyclist who rode his bike in New Road, Gravesend

No bikes allowed. Photo: Google Maps

Ellenor tributes to staff member Roy who has died after short illness

Ellenor finance expert Roy Debnam has died aged 70. Photo: Ellenor

Cash handout from Ebbsfleet developer helps local band

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation helps local band with cash boost

Act fast to get tickets for Frank Skinner’s live comedy show

Frank Skinner will be live on stage in December at The Orchard

Inadequate Meopham school criticised by Ofsted over lack of safeguarding

Helen Allison School in Meopham is a specialist school for children with autism. Photo: Google Maps

