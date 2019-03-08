Radisson joins London Resort theme park as major partner

Kent's major theme park The London Resort has announced Radisson will be its hotel partner. Picture: The London Resort Archant

As the Swanscombe theme part continues to gather pace, the company behind it has announced Radisson Hotel Group as a new partner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 535-acre London Resort is due to open in 2024. The hotel group has now become a stakeholder in the project and will be opening a Radisson Blu hotel, regarded as Europe's leading upscale hotel brand.

The London Resort had recently announced it has reignited its partnership with Paramount Picture Corporation, with the aim of combining the best of Hollywood with the best of British entertainment to create amazing and unique experiences for the whole family.

The resort will be one of the biggest themed entertainment resorts in Europe and will include a theme park, water park, cinema, theatre, hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets.

You may also want to watch:

Elie Younes, executive vice president at the Radisson Hotel Group, said it is a major opportunity.

She added: "We are delighted to be part of such an iconic and unique project that is breaking new ground and bringing together an exciting mix of global brands. We strive to create memorable experiences for our guests, and this is the perfect opportunity to do just that."

And PY Gerbeau, chief executive of London Resort Company Holdings, added: "Radisson Hotel Group will be bringing films and characters to life in what will be an unforgettable hotel experience and will complement the incredible experiences and attractions Paramount Studios will also be bringing to the resort."

The 430-room Radisson Blu hotel will provide the perfect base from which visitors can explore The London Resort, while featuring a bar and restaurant as well as large meeting and event spaces. There will also be leisure facilities, including a spa and swimming pool, so guests can unwind and relax after a fun-filled day in the resort.

The London Resort said it will be ideally located, close to Ebbsfleet station, which sits on the Eurostar line - meaning visitors can travel to or from London in 20 minutes, as well as to or from Paris and Brussels in around two hours.