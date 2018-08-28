Search

Meopham house and cars torched

PUBLISHED: 15:37 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 10 February 2019

Police are searching for a possible arsonist after a house and two cars were set alight in Meopham.

Kent Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the building suffered substantial damaged along with the pair of cars parked there.

It happened in Beechwood Drive at around 4am on Saturday 9 February.

It is understood there were no serious injuries, said the police.

Detectives are now treating the fire as suspicious and are seeking helping in finding whoever was responsible.

Someone at least saw something early in the morning as the police were able to issue a description of someone they wish to speak with.

They said the suspect is described as a white man, of medium build and was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, black gloves, a black balaclava, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has information that could help with enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 09-0549.

Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

