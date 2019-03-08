Search

Teenagers commissioned to create giant mural by Gravesend business

PUBLISHED: 10:02 13 November 2019

The young artists with the mural. Picture: Gifted Young Generation

The young artists with the mural. Picture: Gifted Young Generation

Archant

A giant comic-book artwork created by Gravesend teens has been unveiled.

The huge artwork was created by eight teenagers from the town and measures six metres long,

The Gifted Young Generation prop and design team were commissioned by financial institution Kuflink, of West Street, Gravesend, to create a design that reflected the company's core values.

The team of eight young designers, aged between 13 and 18, took two months to visualise and design the artwork, creating illustrations for each of the 10 different values which range from Do More With Less to Be a Trailblazer.

It features a huge octopus holding a paint pallet and brushes as it paints onto the canvas, a series of superheroes to represent team members and the company's ethos to "create a positive and reliable team". A multi-coloured bird and a broken chain illustrate Kuflink's motto of "Connect people to financial freedom".

You may also want to watch:

Jackie Coupar, youth work manager at GYG, said: "Kuflink came to us with 10 values and wanted them to be brought to life in a modern and vibrant way.

"We have incredible group of young people who meet weekly, and with help of an artist, they learn new skills each week in art and design."

After drawing the illustrations for the artwork, they worked with a professional graphic designer who converted their drawings electronically, so they could be printed in large format.

Gifted Young Generation is a youth programme that runs more than 14 different creative workshops for young people to take part in after school, as well as running youth clubs and sports.

The design team met in Kuflink's offices after school each Tuesday, to develop ideas and work with professional artist Amy West, from Swanscombe, who oversaw the work.

Min Binning, director of compliance for Kuflink, told them: "What you guys have done will connect to all of our staff."

Some of the Gravesham artists and designers were Kristian Feyisetan and Eva Karklyte, both 13; Julia Nguyen, 14; Erykah Farrell and Ethan Hall-Osman, both 15; Evie Butt and Beth Selvage, both 16; and Stephanie Walker, 18.

