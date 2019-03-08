Hundreds help Gravesend celebrate Eid

Gurvinder Sandher, CEO of Kent Equality Cohesion Council, with Cllr Ejaz Aslam, Mohammed Aslam and Mayor of Gravesham Cllr Gurdip Bungar. Picture: Graham Long Archant

Eid celebrations in Gravesend attracted more than 500 people at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The party at Community Square was held on Saturday, June 29 - the hottest day of the year so far - to celebrate the Festival of Eid, one of the most important dates in the Muslim calendar. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month long period where people from the Muslim faith fast from dawn to sunset.

The celebrations were arranged by Kent Equality Cohesion Council working in partnership with Gravesham Borough Council, plus the Gravesend and Dartford Muslim Association and Gravesham Muslim Cultural Education Centre.

Gravesham mayor Cllr Gurdip Bungar, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dr Bhargawa Vasudaven, Cllr John Burden, the leader of Gravesham Borough Council, and Adam Holloway, MP for Gravesham, all attended with representatives from many faith and community groups.

You may also want to watch:

It involved the raising of a flag, musical entertainment, face painting, children's entertainment and the handing out of free food to not only those in attendance but also members of the public passing by.

Gurvinder Sandher, the CEO of Kent Equality Cohesion Council, said: "I am grateful not only to the partner agencies who attended these important celebrations but also the public, who came out in the hot weather to show their support.

"I can't stress enough the significance of events such as Eid and Saint George's Day, which at their core are vital opportunities to bring the communities of Gravesham together to celebrate our uniqueness, diversity, shared values and faith or if you have no faith at all.

"Already for next year I have some ideas about how we can make the celebrations bigger and involve more communities and faith organisations."

And Cllr Ejaz Aslam, chairman of the Gravesend and Dartford Muslim Association, added: "It was a hot day to say the least so we really appreciate everyone who braved the weather to celebrate together. I am incredibly proud to be a resident of Gravesham, a place that celebrates each and every member of the community. It was a joy to see people

from different backgrounds and faiths stand together enjoying the festivities."