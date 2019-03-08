Appeal after cat is decapitated and placed in two gardens

Oscar the cat was killed. Picture: Owners Archant

A pet cat was decapitated and its remains "carefully placed" in two Dartford gardens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An animal rescue charity has issued an appeal for anyone who may have CCTV footage of the killers to come forward.

The South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty group, known as Snarl, made the appeal following the horror incident involving a cat called Oscar.

On its Facebook page, the group wrote: "On Thursday we were informed that the head of a British Blue cat had been found in a back garden.

"One of our volunteers collected the body part and took it to a vet for examination.

"We were then informed that the headless body of a British Blue cat had been found in a front garden nearby so our volunteer returned and took the cat to vet. The cat's tail had also been removed."

You may also want to watch:

The group added: "Oscar's body was carefully placed in a garden and his head was found in another garden. It was not dumped at all and there is a very clear distinction."

Snarl said it appears not to have been an accident or injuries from an attack by another animal, which can happen but is particularly rare.

The group said: "A veterinary examination confirmed that his injuries had been caused by a bladed instrument and were not caused by an animal. It is suspected that the cat's head had been moved by a fox, although there was no obvious predation."

Snarl has also offered support to Oscar's family. Kent Police were notified and a crime number obtained.

The appeal asks that anyone in the DA1 2 Willow Road area of Dartford who has CCTV to let Snarl know.

The campaign group said: "We will advise if it might be of interest and if so, arrange for someone to download and collect it, in strictest confidence. The time frame we are interested in is from 6pm Wednesday 7th August - 11am Thursday 8th August."

After the Reporter contacted Kent Police, they confirmed they received a report about the incident and issued an official crime number as the investigation continues.