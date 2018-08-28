Driver in hospital after noxious fluid attack

Drivers with dashcams that captured a violent assault on a motorist, maybe involving acid, are being asked to come forward.

Kent police say they were subjected to a noxious substance assault in Dartford.

Motorists are now being asked to check their devices for possible evidence.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries when he was assaulted with the unknown substance. Tests are presently being carried out.

The constabulary said it incident happened at around 3.40pm on Sunday 3 February in Keyes Road, Dartford.

A 23-year-old man was with a 16-year-old relative in a car.

After withdrawing cash from a supermarket cash machine, they parked in Keyes Road for half an hour when two men on a moped approached, opened the driver’s door and sprayed him and his passenger.

The victim sped off but another man in his 30s got out of a Jaguar after stopping and he too was sprayed.

The two victims in the Fiesta fled to a nearby address and called emergency services.

All three were taken to hospital, but two were discharged. The Fiesta driver is still being treated.

The suspects are described as being two young males who were wearing dark clothing, motorcycle helmets with tinted visors and leather gloves. They were using a black moped that was not displaying a number plate.

Detective Inspector Chris Dovey, said: “We would like to ask motorists who were in the area at around the time of the incident to view their dashcam footage to see if they have captured two men riding a black moped without a number plate. Any footage they may have, regardless of the quality, could be important to the investigation.

“The victim has sustained serious injuries which potentially could be life changing and we are conducting a number of enquiries to find out who is responsible for this serious assault.”

As CCTV footage is being reviewed, he added: “We do not underestimate the impact that assaults of this nature has on a community and as a result extra officers will be patrolling the Temple Hill area over the coming weeks.”

Anyone with information can phone 01474 366149 quoting 03-1016.