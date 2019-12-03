Gravesend police release CCTV images of man they hope can help find alleged Garrick Street rapist

Police in Gravesend have released an image of a man they wish to speak with after a woman was allegedly raped.

Investigating officers released the grainy CCTV picture of a man they seek to identify as part of their enquiries.

The alleged rape is reported to have taken place when the victim was at a premises in Garrick Street between 3pm and 5pm on September 23.

Det Sgt Daniel Holdstock of the North Kent Rape Investigation Team said: "We have progressed our investigation through multiple enquiries and forensic analysis and we are now in a position to release some CCTV images that we have obtained.

"We are asking for anyone with information to help us identify the man in the CCTV images to come forward as it is thought he may be able to assist us in our enquiries into this case."

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or knows who he is should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/183396/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.