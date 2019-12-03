Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Gravesend police release CCTV images of man they hope can help find alleged Garrick Street rapist

PUBLISHED: 16:53 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 03 December 2019

The man in these images may be able to help Gravesend police investigate an allegation of rape

The man in these images may be able to help Gravesend police investigate an allegation of rape

Archant

Police in Gravesend have released an image of a man they wish to speak with after a woman was allegedly raped.

Investigating officers released the grainy CCTV picture of a man they seek to identify as part of their enquiries.

The alleged rape is reported to have taken place when the victim was at a premises in Garrick Street between 3pm and 5pm on September 23.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt Daniel Holdstock of the North Kent Rape Investigation Team said: "We have progressed our investigation through multiple enquiries and forensic analysis and we are now in a position to release some CCTV images that we have obtained.

"We are asking for anyone with information to help us identify the man in the CCTV images to come forward as it is thought he may be able to assist us in our enquiries into this case."

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or knows who he is should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/183396/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Historic family garage closing after 94 years

From left, three generations, Dennis, Tom and Percy Reeve all worked at the garage making it popular with locals

Gravesend police release CCTV images of man they hope can help find alleged Garrick Street rapist

The man in these images may be able to help Gravesend police investigate an allegation of rape

Gravesend man planning 8-month trek home from Nepal to highlight climate change

Deep in the Himalayas, Richard says climate change is already having a devastating effect. Picture: Richard Bayfield

Buddy Holly tribute show comes to The Woodville, Gravesend

It's Christmas, so of course Buddy Holly and the Crickets are coming to Gravesend. Picture: Dani Maimone

London Resort theme park back on track with ITV partnership

Theme park set to be built thanks to ITV partnership

Most Read

Historic family garage closing after 94 years

From left, three generations, Dennis, Tom and Percy Reeve all worked at the garage making it popular with locals

Gravesend police release CCTV images of man they hope can help find alleged Garrick Street rapist

The man in these images may be able to help Gravesend police investigate an allegation of rape

Gravesend man planning 8-month trek home from Nepal to highlight climate change

Deep in the Himalayas, Richard says climate change is already having a devastating effect. Picture: Richard Bayfield

Buddy Holly tribute show comes to The Woodville, Gravesend

It's Christmas, so of course Buddy Holly and the Crickets are coming to Gravesend. Picture: Dani Maimone

London Resort theme park back on track with ITV partnership

Theme park set to be built thanks to ITV partnership

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Historic family garage closing after 94 years

From left, three generations, Dennis, Tom and Percy Reeve all worked at the garage making it popular with locals

Gravesend police release CCTV images of man they hope can help find alleged Garrick Street rapist

The man in these images may be able to help Gravesend police investigate an allegation of rape

Gravesend man planning 8-month trek home from Nepal to highlight climate change

Deep in the Himalayas, Richard says climate change is already having a devastating effect. Picture: Richard Bayfield

Former Gravesend student turned sound engineer wins Emmy

Grant with his sound engineering Emmy for his audio coverage of a major tennis championship. Picture: Grant Smith

Fears killer disease could infect all of Kent’s ash trees by 2023

Infected ash trees. Picture: Kent Downs AONB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists