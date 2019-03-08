Police want to trace these men after fight in Parrock Street, Gravesend

Police in Gravesend have released a series of CCTV images of people they want to speak with following a serious assault.

The digital images are of four men police think could help them find whoever was involved in the attack.

A man suffered a number of injuries following a disturbance in Parrock Street, during the early hours of April 21.

The victim had been visiting the Silk Bar, when between 4am and 5am he became involved in an altercation with at least five other men. It is reported he was punched inside the bar and then assaulted again on the street outside. He required hospital treatment for his injuries, but has since been discharged.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing any potential CCTV footage in the area.

Anyone who recognises the men in the pictures, or has information which may assist the police investigation, should call the north Kent appeals line on 01474 366149, quoting crime reference 46/76315/19.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.