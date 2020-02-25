Northfleet care home and school nursery see intergenerational project blossom

Margaret, with one of the pupils, has thrown herself in to supporting the project. Picture: Dene Holm Residential Care Home Archant

An experimental intergenerational project between a care home and nursery in Northfleet has blossomed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from Northfleet Nursery initially visited residents at Dene Holm

Residential Care Home in December, followed by a trip to the nursery for the care home residents to watch the children's Nativity play.

You may also want to watch:

Resident, Margaret Smith now volunteers to help the children read, and said: "It's wonderful, I have never been happier than I am now."

And Chris Hutchinson, general manager at Dene Holm, added: "As we expected and hoped, it's been really beneficial for both the residents and the children, they just love having each other around."

He said a report by United for all Ages found Britain is one of the most age segregated countries in the world, making intergenerational projects vital to give older people a sense of purpose and feel less depressed.

Children also see improved communication skills and social interaction.