Irish Rhythm of the Dance show comes to Dartford

Rhythm of the Dance will be at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on June 30. Archant

A two-hour show demonstrating the dazzling footwork from some of Ireland's most outstanding performers is what goes into the making of the Rhythm of the Dance.

The troupe is on stage at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford, on June 30.

It was originally created in 1999 and has been seen by seven million people in 57 countries, and now it is Dartford's turn.

The show is 120 minutes or so of spectacular dance and music, a true celebration of Irish culture full of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes and sensational sound effects.

The show is inspired by the epic journey of the Irish Celts throughout history and is considered one of the top three Irish step dance shows in the world.

With 25 costume changes, this really is a music and dance extravaganza featuring world champion dancers and traditional Irish band and singers.

Rhythm of the Dance presents the ancient and modern by combining traditional dance and music with technology to give audiences of all ages a unique experience.

Producer Kieran Cavanagh has presented live concerts globally and in 1995 won Nashville's Country Music Association Award for International Promoter of the Year, having produced international tours by Kenny Rogers, James Brown, Van Morrison and many more.

He has also been promoting Ireland's number one international superstar Daniel O'Donnell for more than 30 years and has been managing him since 2015.

In Rhythm of the Dance, Kieran said he has fulfilled a long-held ambition to produce a dance spectacular on the phenomenon and history of Irish step dancing.

Some 20 years, six million tickets and dozens of countries later, Kieran says he continues to present Rhythm of the Dance all over the world.

Choreographer and lead dancer Dane McKiernan started on the boards when he was six and joined Rhythm of the Dance in 2007 before doing Riverdance and others, joining again in 2014.

He said: "I really enjoy having a creative outlet with the choreography and watching the show come alive every night onstage.

"The opening number, Newgrange at Dawn, is a favourite - it starts with acapella rhythms and builds to a full company routine with the band. It definitely wakes up the leg muscles and lets them know they have another two hours to go.

"I love to watch the audience reaction throughout the show, especially after the opening scene because for the first time you get to see if they are going to be a vocal or reserved crowd. Depending on the country or region, some audiences are especially vocal whereas others are quite reserved until the end of the show.

"The world tour we just completed had standing ovations after every single show and that's just the best feeling after performing for two hours. When the audience are enjoying the show, it definitely lifts the cast on stage to perform at the highest level; it's all about creating that energy every night."

The dancers are among the most accomplished Irish dancers in the world.

With graceful movement and disciplined control, they make the complex choreography look easy.

"These super-fit dancers deliver a thrilling, driving performance onstage every time," said Dane.

And lead dancer Amy Marie Prior added: "My favourite bits are my soft shoe solo which leads into a duet with Dane or the Bodhran number in the second half.

"I am so grateful at 21 to have been to so many countries and given the opportunity to explore different parts of the world."

The 7.30pm performance can be seen on Sunday, June 30 at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford. Tickets are available from the box office on 01322 220000 or visit orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-rhythm-of-the-dance-dartford-2019