Vicious drug dealer jailed for curtain rail attack that knocked out four teeth

A drug dealer who attacked a man with a curtain rail in Gravesend knocking out four teeth has been jailed for 10 years.

He launched the savage attack by hitting the man in the face with the metal rod.

Kent police said Simphiwe Tibe left his victim lying in the street with serious facial injuries.

It happened in Gravesend following an argument about drugs in November 2018.

Tibe was initially unidentified but his role became clear after he was arrested twice in the following 10 days.

The 26-year-old, of Romulus Road in Gravesend, admitted grievous bodily harm and possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and jailed at Woolwich Crown Court on April 25.

The court heard on 15 November 2018, Tibe supplied cannabis to a man in Aurora Court, Gravesend.

His 'customer' complained the drugs were under-weight which led to a scuffle and the metal curtain rail attack.

The blow caused the victim to lose four teeth and he had to receive extensive hospital treatment for multiple fractures to his face.

He was arrested a week later by plan-clothed officers patrolling the Waterton Avenue area as another drug deal was witnessed.

Tibe was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a large amount of cocaine and heroin was found inside his coat pocket.

Two days later Tibe became involved in a disturbance in Aurora Court, Gravesend, and the attending patrols were aware he had since been identified from CCTV capturing the curtain rail assault.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of that offence and charged.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Mark Donovan said: “Tibe has shown himself to be a highly dangerous offender that is willing to make money from drug dealing and assault those who challenge him.

“There is no place for such behaviour and it is only down to good fortune that the victim did not sustain injuries that were life changing.

“The sentence imposed is entirely justified and I am pleased that the court has taken the same, robust stance we take against drug dealers and those who chose to carry and use a weapon.”