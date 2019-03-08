Jaw-dropping TV magic man ready for summer Bluewater residency

Jamie Raven will soon be coming to Bromley as part of a new UK tour Archant

He came so close to conjuring up a a Britain's Got Talent final win during 2015, but he is still in the business of bewildering and now he is doing a tour of Bluewater.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Raven's residency will take place at Bluewater from July 15 to September 8. Picture: Jamie Raven Jamie Raven's residency will take place at Bluewater from July 15 to September 8. Picture: Jamie Raven

We are talking about magician extraordinaire Jamie Raven.

During that show four years ago, judge Simon Cowell was left breathless after watching Jamie apparently make a banknote signed by Alesha Dixon appear seconds later inside a lemon that was inside a bag and two boxes.

Cowell exclaimed: "Seriously, you must be a wizard, or something," and quickly added: "I now actually believe in magic."

Since then, Jamie has since been touring the world with his own solo show, including four national tours in over 100 theatres in the UK as well as headlining "The Illusionists" in London's West End which went on to break the box office record at The Shaftesbury Theatre, alongside numerous television appearances.

Jamie Raven's residency will take place at Bluewater from July 15 to September 8. Picture: Jamie Raven Jamie Raven's residency will take place at Bluewater from July 15 to September 8. Picture: Jamie Raven

Now he is coming to Kent, and will be spending some of his summer thrilling audiences at the shopping centre between July and September.

It is a residency that will be the first of its kind.

He said: "I remember being amazed by a magician when I was a child and decided to had to know more about how it was all done. I love sleight of hand tricks, and that is my speciality."

And he did just that over the next quarter of a century. The last 16 years, he has been performing professionally for celebrities, royalty for audiences around the world.

Jamie Raven will soon be coming to Bromley as part of a new UK tour Jamie Raven will soon be coming to Bromley as part of a new UK tour

He will be giving some 250 performances at Bluewater in a purpose built theatre.

There is also a magic shop and magic school in a magic workshop space, where children and adults alike can learn a number of incredible tricks and take away one of five official Jamie Raven Magic sets.

Jamie told us: "I am thrilled to be in partnership with Bluewater. When my team and I talked about locations for Making Magic, Bluewater was top of the list.

"It is close to London and so easy for people to get to.

You may also want to watch:

"Plus there's free parking and free charging for Hybrid owners like myself. It is such an honour to be added to the list of wonderful entertainment options on offer at Bluewater over the summer.

"I believe it is the duty of any exponent of any art, craft or passion, to try to leave it in a better place.

"Whether you succeed or not is irrelevant, the fact is that you try.

"I've been trying for the last 25 years and I hope to inspire the next generation of Magicians through this workshop and theatre at Bluewater.

"I am passionate about teaching skills to children, and strongly belief that learning magic and all that comes with it can greatly help with social abilities, dexterity and increasing plus re-enabling confidence.

"What we are doing is the first of its kind in the country, which can pose some challenges in terms of build and set up.

"To ensure we make this the best theatre experience and workshop possible, we are going to create a one-stop-shop for all your magic needs with some sensational tricks.

"There will be shows, a magic school, birthday parties and Magic selfies with our bespoke illusions.

"We are building the theatre and the entire space from scratch so it is incredibly exciting. I can't wait to show everybody what we have been working on."

His YouTube videos have racked up over half a billion views making him perhaps the most watched magician in the world.

He headlined The Illusionists at The Shaftesbury Theatre, which went on to break the box office record to become the most successful Magic show ever in the history of London's West End.

He was even invited to St James's Palace to perform privately for HRH Prince Charles as part of his Christmas Celebrations last year.

Jamie's residence will run from July 15 to September 8 at the Lower Rose Gallery opposite the Winter Garden.

Visit JamieRaven.co.uk to book tickets.