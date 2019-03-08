Search

North Kent police commander awarded Queen's Police Medal

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 June 2019

North Kent Commander Chief Supt John McDermott receives the Queen's Police Medal. Picture: Kent Police

North Kent Commander Chief Supt John McDermott receives the Queen's Police Medal. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

The North Kent police commander is named in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours

Chief Supt John McDermott has received the prestigious Queen's Police Medal for distinguished service.

Since joining Kent Police in 1988 he has worked on a large number of complex and highly sensitive investigations including anti-corruption, serious and organised crime, covert operations and counter-terrorism.

Mr McDermott's efforts have seen organised crime groups dismantled and corrupt police officers brought to justice. He has also played an important role in contributing towards national policy to develop the police profession.

Chief Constable Alan Pughsley said: "I am absolutely delighted for Chief Superintendent McDermott. He is an exceptional police officer with an incredible record of bringing people, who thought they were above the law, to justice.

"He has always performed at the top of his profession, regardless of the rank or role he has held and his results have been consistently outstanding for over 30 years. His track record of success extends throughout his career with his thorough and forensic approach reflected in his investigations.

"He has been behind hundreds of successful prosecutions involving dangerous offenders, organised crime groups and corrupt police officers. Chief Superintendent McDermott's work has also saved vulnerable children from exploitation and removed those masquerading as champions of the good from the police service.

"His work has extended far beyond the boundaries of the force, something recognised by the United Nations. When serving as a Detective Sergeant in 1998 he was awarded a medal for his efforts in investigating the massacre of civilians during the Bosnian war.

"He is a role model, a man who does the right thing and someone who I have been honoured to serve with."

