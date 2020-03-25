Bluewater shopping centre: Just a few essential stores open

Bluewater says just a few essential stores remain open in the wake of the new travel restrictions. Picture: Bluewater Archant

With the new draconian ‘stay-indoor’ orders from the government to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus, the county’s biggest shopping centre has become a virtual ghost town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But Bluewater says some stores do remain open. However, the list of stores that have been forced to close is extensive.

The shopping mall said those open are the Marks and Spencer Food Hall including the pharmacy, Superdrug plus Holland and Barrett.

They said: “A number of our stores will still be operating online so please do visit their websites where they will be able to fulfil orders online.”

The website assures: “We are following all guidelines issued by Public Health England and continue to take a stringent and proactive approach to the cleanliness and hygiene of Bluewater.

“If you are travelling to Bluewater to visit a specific retailer, please check with them directly to ensure they are open before you leave home.”

You may also want to watch:

Closed stores include Accessorize, ALDO, All Saints, Ann Summers, Apple, ARKET, Ask Italian, Aspinal of London, Bella Italia, Bespoke Tailoring, Bill’s, Build a bear, Burtons, Browns Brasserie, Byron, Cafe Rouge, Calvin Klein, Calzedonia, Carluccio’s, Cath Kidston, Charles Tyrwhitt, Claire’s Accessories, Clarks, Coach, Cocoba, Comptoir Libanais, Costa,

Cote Brasserie, Daily Grind, Dinotropolis, Dorothy Perkins, Dune, Endura Rose, Evans, Fat Face, Five Guys, Fossil, Fred Perry, GANT, GAP, GBK, Godiva, Goldsmiths, Gravity, Happy Socks, Hawes & Curtis, Hays Travel, Hobbs, Hollister, Hotel Chocolat, Hugo Boss, Hush, Il Gusto, Intimissimi, Jo Malone, Kate Spade, Kiehl’s, Kuoni, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Lakeland, Levi, Levi women, Lindt, LEGO, L.K.Bennett, L’occitane, Loch Fyne, Lovisa, Lush, Malika, Massimo Dutti, McDonalds, Menkind, Michael Kors, Mint Velvet, Miss Selfridge, Molton Brown, Moss Bros, Mr Simms, My Cookie Dough, NA Menswear, Nando’s, Neal’s Yard, Nespresso, New Look, New Look Girls, Oasis, Office, O’Neill, Pandora, Peloton, Penhaligons, Phase Eight, PINK, Pizza Express, Pizza Hut, Pret a Manger, Primark, Quiz,

Radley, Reiss, River Island, Rosa’s Thai, Russell & Bromley, Russell & Bromley kids, schuh, Shawa, Shoe Embassy, Showcase Cinema, Sizzled, Sky,

Spud-u-like, Smiggle, Stacked, Starbucks, Superdry, Swarovski, Swatch,

Sweaty Betty, Ted Baker, Tesla, TGI Friday’s, The Body Shop, The Disney Store, The Learning Shop, The Sunglass Hut, The Nail Spa, The North Face,

The White Company, Therapie, Timberland, Timpsons, Tommy Hilfiger, TOPMAN, TOPSHOP, TSB, Tui, Two Faced, Typo, UGG, Uniqlo, Urban Outfitters, Vans, Victoria’s Secret, VIP Boutique, Virgin Holidays, wagamamma, Wallis, Warehouse, Wasabi, Watch Surgery, Whistles, Yankee Candle, Yangtze, Yours, YO! Sushi, Zara, Zizzi.

Bluewater promises to be fully open again “just as soon as it’s safe to do so.”