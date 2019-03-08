Community awards launched looking for nominations from Gravesend and Dartford

KALC chairman Cllr Sarah Barker; High Sheriff of Kentr Paul Barratt;Medway mayor Cllr Habib Tejan and Kent County Council chairman Cllr Ann Allen MBE launch the KALC awards scheme 2019. Picture: Kent Association of Local Councils Archant

The Kent Association of Local Councils, known as KALC, has launched its seventh Community Awards Scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is inviting nominations for selfless individuals from across the county, including Gravesend and Dartford, who make significant contributions to their communities.

The scheme is supported by the High Sheriff of Kent and Kent County Council.

Nominations are invited from local councils for people living or working within their boundary who have made a significant contribution to their community.

You may also want to watch:

And there are no pre-determined criteria for what the contribution to the community might be.

Winners receive a certificate signed by the High Sheriff of Kent, and maybe something from their nominating council.

The High Sheriff of Kent, Paul Barratt, said "I have been humbled each time I have visited some of the amazing support organisations that operate in the county."

The closing date for all the nominations is January 31.