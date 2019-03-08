Kent County Show's 90th anniversary will be special

Spectacular displays on horseback will wow the crowds in the main arena. Picture: Kent County Show Archant

The gates for the 90th Kent Show will be opening soon to let in the crowds and livestock.

The core traditions of an agricultural show are all there. Picture: Thomas Alexander The core traditions of an agricultural show are all there. Picture: Thomas Alexander

As companies from our area prepare for the major annual event at the Kent County Agricultural Ground, near Detling, the organisers are also putting the final touches in place.

This year it includes the International Dzhigitovka Show, a display of stunts and tricks performed from horseback.

Another new addition is Saxon re-enactments from the Herigeas Hundus group.

There'll also be a Spitfire flypast, Titan the Robot, and the Salvation Army Band plus several other musical treats.

For vehicle enthusiasts, the heritage section has displays of vintage vehicles and machinery.

The antiques and vintage village returns, and there will be plenty of Kent products.

Competitions cover areas including flowers, bees, dogs, horses, plus talks on many agricultural subjects.

More traditional is the woodland area showcasing skills and crafts of the forestry industry and hosts woodland craft exhibitors, a green woodworking area, and the pale making competition.

It's perfect to discover more about the county's woodlands and the work needed to maintain and conserve them.

The sheep show returns for 2019, putting on a humorous performance about sheep and wool and performing a famous dance.

The country, game and canine area has trade stands, displays and interactive activities ideal for dog owners. Displays from Gundog Solutions allows visitors to put their dog to the test in timed retrieving trials and K9 Aqua Sports return with their popular dock diving activities.

The livestock marquees are always a popular area at the Kent County Show and this year includes a new class for blue texel sheep.

All the winning livestock from each class will take part in The Savills' Grand Parade of Livestock on all three show days, with the supreme champions leading the way.

It is the only show in the country to have an international trial included in the showjumping schedule.

Show manager Lucy Hegarty said: "We're really looking forward to putting on an exciting and action packed show this year."

The Kent Show is on July 5, 6, and 7.