Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Women's conference in Gravesend discusses mental health and modern slavery

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 September 2019

Gurvinder Sandher, CEO of Kent Equality Council Counci, with Carol Gosal, service manager of Rethink Sahayak Mental Health. Picture: Kent Equality Cohesion Council

Gurvinder Sandher, CEO of Kent Equality Council Counci, with Carol Gosal, service manager of Rethink Sahayak Mental Health. Picture: Kent Equality Cohesion Council

Archant

An annual women's conference has been deemed a success by organisers in Gravesend.

The conference discussed concerns including mental health and modern slavery. Picture: Kent Equality Cohesion CouncilThe conference discussed concerns including mental health and modern slavery. Picture: Kent Equality Cohesion Council

The Sadi Awaz Suno Women's Conference took place at The Woodville on Thursday, September 19. Its titles translates to "listen to our voices".

The aim was to raise awareness of issues relating to mental health, modern day slavery, alcohol abuse and general well-being issues that are not always understood or discussed within some of the communities locally, who hail from the Indian sub-continent.

The conference was organised by Kent Equality Cohesion Council and Rethink Mental Illness Sahayak Services with the support of the Gravesham Borough Council-led Altogether Safer Project.

You may also want to watch:

The audience of around 300 women heard from Kent Police's Kris Eberlein about the work that is being done to tackle modern day slavery, what to look out for and some of the barriers Kent Police have found with victims coming forward.

He was joined by Kulbir Pasricha who spoke about honour based abuse, forced marriage and the help and support available around these issues. The key note speakers Bhupinder Kullar and Gurbax Kaur from the Sikh Recovery Network spoke about the importance of making use of support services and to move away from the cultural norms that exist within some communities from the Indian sub-continent, where alcoholism isn't necessarily understood or addressed.

Gurvinder Sandher, CEO of the Kent Equality Cohesion Council, said: "Mental health or alcohol abuse does not discriminate; they can happen in any community, whilst issues such as modern day slavery and forced marriages are prevalent in some communities more than others.

"That is why events like this are so important to raise awareness of issues that are not openly discussed amongst communities from the Indian sub-continent and to provide information where people can go for further help and support."

Carol Gosal, Rethink Mental Illness service manager for Kent, said: "It is important that we continue to educate the local community especially those who have English as a second language where they need to go for help and support if they or members of their family require it."

Most Read

Council pledges pressure to ensure Thames tunnel is done right

An artist's impresson of how the tunnel will look. Picture: Highways England

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Gravesend driver jailed after pals killed trying to push broken down car on A2

The terrible accident happened on the A2 near Bean. Picture: Google

Police announce new chief for Sevenoaks, including Swanley, Edenbridge and New Ash Green

Chief inspector Tony Dyer, the new district commander for Sevenoaks

A tale as old as time promised for Gravesham panto this year

EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell is the Beast, with Belle, played by Ashley Cavanagh. Picture: Gravesham Council

Most Read

Council pledges pressure to ensure Thames tunnel is done right

An artist's impresson of how the tunnel will look. Picture: Highways England

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Gravesend driver jailed after pals killed trying to push broken down car on A2

The terrible accident happened on the A2 near Bean. Picture: Google

Police announce new chief for Sevenoaks, including Swanley, Edenbridge and New Ash Green

Chief inspector Tony Dyer, the new district commander for Sevenoaks

A tale as old as time promised for Gravesham panto this year

EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell is the Beast, with Belle, played by Ashley Cavanagh. Picture: Gravesham Council

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Women’s conference in Gravesend discusses mental health and modern slavery

Gurvinder Sandher, CEO of Kent Equality Council Counci, with Carol Gosal, service manager of Rethink Sahayak Mental Health. Picture: Kent Equality Cohesion Council

Cricket: Kent end with washout

Kent head coach Matt Walker (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Council pledges pressure to ensure Thames tunnel is done right

An artist's impresson of how the tunnel will look. Picture: Highways England

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Winter sanctuary for Gravesham homeless launches for fifth year

Mayor of Gravesham Cllr Gurdip Bungar officially opens the homeless sanctuary for this year. Picture: Gravesham Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists