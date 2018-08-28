Search

Advanced search

Kent Police charge man with driving offences following Christmas Day car crash in Dartford

PUBLISHED: 07:45 28 December 2018

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

Officers investigating a burglary in Swanscombe have charged a man with a number of driving offences after a police chase ended in a car crash in Dartford.

Ashley Hornby, 38, of Weston Road, Strood, was arrested on 25 December 2018 after a car was reported stolen from a house in Caspian Way, Swanscombe, at around 9.30pm on Christmas Eve.

As well as the car, Christmas presents were reported to have been stolen along with items of clothing.

The car was seen by officers on a routine patrol at around 3.30pm on Christmas Day in Shepherds Lane, Dartford.

Police followed the vehicle and the car made off from officers and was subsequently found to have been involved in a collision with a roundabout near Watling Street, Dartford.

A man was arrested near to the collision.

Mr Hornby has been charged with two counts of taking a motor vehicle without consent, one count of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He has been released under investigation pending enquiries into the burglary.

Mr Hornby is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 28 December 2018.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Gravesend Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Gravesend Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Gravesend Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Police appeal after man suffers serious head injuries during Christmas Day disturbance at Gravesend petrol station

Police are appealing for any information on these two men after a disturbance at a Gravesend petrol station. Photo: Kent Police

Man appears in court charged with murder of missing New Ash Green mother Sarah Wellgreen

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

Kent Police charge man with driving offences following Christmas Day car crash in Dartford

Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Child injured in four-vehicle A1(M) crash near Stevenage

A child was injured in a crash near Junction 8 of the A1(M) yesterday afternoon.

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Kent Police charge man with driving offences following Christmas Day car crash in Dartford

Picture: Met Police

More than 8,500 Dartford and Gravesham women missed latest breast cancer screenings, NHS reveals

A woman undergoing a routine mammogram to screen for early signs of breast cancer. Picture: Society and College of Radiographers

Police appeal after man suffers serious head injuries during Christmas Day disturbance at Gravesend petrol station

Police are appealing for any information on these two men after a disturbance at a Gravesend petrol station. Photo: Kent Police

‘Everyone is doing everything they can’: Councillors debate homelessness

Homelessness is on the rise in the borough. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Father Christmas to eat more than 13,000 mince pies in Gravesham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists