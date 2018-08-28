Kent Police charge man with driving offences following Christmas Day car crash in Dartford

Officers investigating a burglary in Swanscombe have charged a man with a number of driving offences after a police chase ended in a car crash in Dartford.

Ashley Hornby, 38, of Weston Road, Strood, was arrested on 25 December 2018 after a car was reported stolen from a house in Caspian Way, Swanscombe, at around 9.30pm on Christmas Eve.

As well as the car, Christmas presents were reported to have been stolen along with items of clothing.

The car was seen by officers on a routine patrol at around 3.30pm on Christmas Day in Shepherds Lane, Dartford.

Police followed the vehicle and the car made off from officers and was subsequently found to have been involved in a collision with a roundabout near Watling Street, Dartford.

A man was arrested near to the collision.

Mr Hornby has been charged with two counts of taking a motor vehicle without consent, one count of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He has been released under investigation pending enquiries into the burglary.

Mr Hornby is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 28 December 2018.