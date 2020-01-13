Cannabis farm discovered in Dartford warehouse
Kent police have revealed they have discovered a cannabis farm in Dartford.
They found more than 300 cannabis plants growing. They have now been seized.
It follows a raid on a warehouse in Dartford. Kent Police say they were called at around 6am on Wednesday, January 8 to reports of a break-in at a business unit in Waldeck Road.
Officers attended the scene where a cannabis cultivation farm was discovered inside the premises.
Following enquiries, a 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Woolwich, were arrested and later released under investigation.
A further suspect, a 24-year-old man from London, was arrested on Thursday, January 9 and released on bail until February 3 as enquiries continue.
