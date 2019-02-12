Man arrested on suspicion of drugging sweets

These sweets, allegedly laced with an unknown chemical substance, were recovered from a car in Gravesend on Monday. Photo: Kent Police Archant

The police are investigating the possibility sweets laced with THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, are being handed out to Gravesend children.

It follows the stopping of a car by a patrol who allegedly unearthed bags of what looked like hundreds of sweets.

Kent Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Sus vehicle stopped and searched. Large amount of these distinctively packaged sweets found which were laced with unknown drug.

“Clearly these are aimed at selling to children.

“Driver arrested for possession with intent to supply and drug driving.”

The officers involved later added: “We suspect it’s THC but until results come back we can’t be sure.”

Later in a more formal Tweet, the police said: “A vehicle came to the attention of officers on a routine patrol near Victoria Road, Gravesend, at around 8.30pm on 11 February 2019.

“The vehicle was searched and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

“He was released under investigation on February 12 pending further enquiries.”

Tests are now being carried out to confirm the exact nature of the substance that had been applied to the sweets.