Kent Police issue warning after spate of thefts from sheds in Gravesham

PUBLISHED: 16:53 17 December 2018

Kent Police is reminding Gravesham residents of some crime prevention advice following reports a number of sheds were targeted over the weekend.

Three homes in Downs Road, Istead Rise, reported having items stolen from their sheds on the weekend of Saturday December 15 and Sunday December 16.

Items taken include power tools, horse tack and a quad bike.

It is known for thieves to target outbuildings when evenings are darker and residents are likely to be out attending festivities.

There are however a number of steps members of the public can take to reduce the chances of becoming victim to this type of crime, including:

· Fitting a shed alarm

· Fitting security lights and using closed shackle padlocks

· Securing items such as bikes to the ground or a lockable stand

· Ensuring doors and windows are closed and locked when not in use

· Keeping hedges and fences maintained and gates locked to prevent access to the rear of a property

· Removing valuables from view

· Marking property with your postcode and house number

· Registering property for free with Immobilise

At present no suspects have been identified and anyone with information on the break ins is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/25127/18.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity ‘Crimestoppers in Kent’ anonymously on 0800 555 111.

