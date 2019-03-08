Killing Eve 'torture chamber' shipping container goes under hammer

As auctions go, this has to be one of the strangest - a shipping container used as a "torture chamber" in the hit TV series Killing Eve is going under the hammer.

The Killing Eve in the woods during a break in filming the hit TV drama. Picture: Sid Gentle Films The Killing Eve in the woods during a break in filming the hit TV drama. Picture: Sid Gentle Films

It belongs to a Gravesend company called Adaptainer and it said all the money will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Killing Eve is a Golden Globe and Peabody award-winning show produced by Sid Gentle Films, currently in its second season.

The company said the container featured in season two, episode five during a scene in which lead characters Eve Polastri and Villanelle carry out an interrogation inside the container as only Villanelle can.

Simon Riggs, container conversions manager for Adaptainer, said: "This auction is an opportunity for someone who wants a shipping container with a fun story to tell about it."

When asked about how the container was adapted for the show, he explained: "It was a brand new container but the production company wanted us to make it look cosmetically weathered - they wanted it to have the appearance of being a used container. Apertures were also cut at specific points to allow cameras to film at the right angle and provide lighting."

Each of the removed container sections was welded back in place after filming so it could be auctioned off as a fully enclosed container.

It is now located at Adaptainer's Gravesend depot.

The company has created a page on its website where people unable to collect the container themselves can request information about delivery services.

Simon said: "We are expecting the bidders to mostly be people who have run out of storage space and need a container on their business site or residence. But who knows, maybe the highest bidder will be an eccentric Killing Eve memorabilia hunter."

The auction will launch on the eBay charity auctions platform on Tuesday, August 20 for 10 days.

In April it was announced the BBC had renewed the Killing Eve series for a third season.