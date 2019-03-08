Operation Sceptre anti knife crime campaign a success with local arrests

A major anti-knife crime campaign has been declared a success by Kent police after they made at least 62 arrests, including three in Dartford and five in Gravesend.

Their robust stance against knife crime is to now continue following success of Operation Sceptre.

Kent police said knife crime and the culture around it will continue to be targeted by them.

The national campaign designed to support targeted enforcement and raise awareness of knife crime, ran between March 11 and 17.

In Kent, more than 26 weapons including knives, blades, a chainsaw and a baseball bat were recovered by officers put on dedicated patrols to support the operation.

So far, 62 people had been arrested, 150 people were stopped, 83 people were searched and ten search warrants were executed.

More than £97,000 in cash was seized, suspected to have been gained through criminal activity, and more than 350 wraps of class A drugs, believed to be cocaine and heroin.

There were weapon sweeps and community engagement events at key locations such as train stations, shopping centres and high streets in partnership with local councils and the British Transport Police.

Of the weapons seized, one of them was a large hunting knife found by officers from a Community Policing Team.

With the successes of Operation Sceptre in the county, Kent Police said it will continue its level of enforcement action targeting those who think it is acceptable to carry knives.

Kent Police Chief Constable Alan Pughsley said: “Reports of knife crime have increased across the UK and have been well-documented in the media. Kent is a safe county and we plan to keep it that way.

“Officers take a zero-tolerance approach to knives and weapons in our communities at all times but the successes of Operation Sceptre mean we will be continuing this high-level of enforcement action.

“Those who carry knives or weapons say they do so for protection but our experience shows those who carry knives are more likely to be hurt or arrested.”

Mr Pughsley added: “Our message is simple; knife crime in Kent will not be tolerated.”