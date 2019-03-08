Search

Advanced search

Local Elections 2019: Labour seize control of Gravesham

PUBLISHED: 17:56 03 May 2019

Gravesham Borough Council Civic Centre. Picture: STEVE POSTON

Gravesham Borough Council Civic Centre. Picture: STEVE POSTON

Archant

Labour swept to power in Gravesham today - historically an important bellwether seat for general elections – as the Conservative Party suffered further embarrassment at the polls.

With a poor turnout of 30.99 per cent, Labour took 24 seats, Conservatives 18 seats and Independents two seats as the local election count ended.

Earlier in the day the Conservatives held Dartford Borough Council, with Labour and Residents' Association candidates making some gains.

You may also want to watch:

Both Labour and Conservatives suffered heavy losses around the country with voters showing their frustration over the Brexit debacle.

The Liberal Democrats where the main winners picking up hundreds of seats.

Bellwether seats are basically areas which indicate a trend in voting during general elections. But with Dartford (Conservatives) and Gravesham (now Labour) both considered bellwether constituencies the national political landscape would be more confused than ever if a general election was called.

Dartford has reflected the overall result in every general election since 1964. Gravesham (previously Gravesend) has voted for the winning party – or the one with the largest share of the vote – since World War One, except in 2005 when then Conservative candidate Adam Holloway ousted Labour's Chris Pond MP but Labour won nationally.

Most Read

London Resort theme park back on track with ITV partnership

Theme park set to be built thanks to ITV partnership

Local Elections 2019: Conservatives hold Dartford Borough Council

Dartford Borough Council stays in Conservative hands after yesterday's election. Picture: PA

Vicious drug dealer jailed for curtain rail attack that knocked out four teeth

Drugs dealer jailed after knocking out 'customer's' teeth with curtain rail

Council leader wants to rejoin the Tories nine months after walking out

Councillors Leslie Hill and David Turner. Pictures: Gravesham Council/LDRS

MP wants smart rail ticketing throughout Dartford and Gravesham

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson.

Most Read

London Resort theme park back on track with ITV partnership

Theme park set to be built thanks to ITV partnership

Local Elections 2019: Conservatives hold Dartford Borough Council

Dartford Borough Council stays in Conservative hands after yesterday's election. Picture: PA

Vicious drug dealer jailed for curtain rail attack that knocked out four teeth

Drugs dealer jailed after knocking out 'customer's' teeth with curtain rail

Council leader wants to rejoin the Tories nine months after walking out

Councillors Leslie Hill and David Turner. Pictures: Gravesham Council/LDRS

MP wants smart rail ticketing throughout Dartford and Gravesham

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson.

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Local Elections 2019: Labour seize control of Gravesham

Gravesham Borough Council Civic Centre. Picture: STEVE POSTON

Local Elections 2019: Conservatives hold Dartford Borough Council

Dartford Borough Council stays in Conservative hands after yesterday's election. Picture: PA

Kent open account in Royal London One-Day Cup

Kent's Zak Crawley during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Vicious drug dealer jailed for curtain rail attack that knocked out four teeth

Drugs dealer jailed after knocking out 'customer's' teeth with curtain rail

MP wants smart rail ticketing throughout Dartford and Gravesham

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists