Diesel spill creates traffic delays until Monday along Bob Dunn Way

Close to the scene of the diesel spill which closed Bob Dun Way lane for days Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect some significant delays if they are using the A206 near Dartford between now and Monday thanks to a fuel spill.

The Bob Dunn Way has suffered a lane closure means traffic movements are being severly restricted.

Kent County Council’s highways department said: “Lane closure in place near the Thames Road junction due to substantial diesel damage to the carriageway following an incident on Wednesday involving an overturned crane.

The lane closure will remain in place until resurfacing works have been completed, which are anticipated to be during the evening of Monday 15th April.

Expect delays in the area and allow extra time for your journey.”

Diesel and petrol can soak into a road surface making it exceptionally slippery, and often a new surface is the only solution.