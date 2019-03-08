Deadline looms for Dartford business awards

Business awards winner from last year Lee Durrant says it should be a priority for business owners in Dartford to get their applications in soon Archant

Time is running out for Dartford bosses to enter the local Business Awards 2019.

The deadline is at 5pm Monday August 12.

There are a number of key awards categories; all free to enter and designed to cater for every size of business, from the smallest to the largest in the borough.

All the entrants and winners can expect to receive a whole host of business-building benefits, which will include things such as promotion through media and networking opportunities.

Working on behalf of Dartford Borough Council, local digital marketing agency The Creation Lab caught up with Lee Durrant at Resource On Demand Ltd. which won Best Owner Managed Business last year.

A delighted Mr. Durrant said: "We've been able to say to our prospective clients that we're an award winning business now, it's really cool. It's a great to be recognised."

To submit an entry, visit www.dartfordbusinessawards.com/awards or contact businessawards@dartford.gov.uk