Search

Advanced search

Deadline looms for Dartford business awards

PUBLISHED: 18:24 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 05 August 2019

Business awards winner from last year Lee Durrant says it should be a priority for business owners in Dartford to get their applications in soon

Business awards winner from last year Lee Durrant says it should be a priority for business owners in Dartford to get their applications in soon

Archant

Time is running out for Dartford bosses to enter the local Business Awards 2019.

The deadline is at 5pm Monday August 12.

There are a number of key awards categories; all free to enter and designed to cater for every size of business, from the smallest to the largest in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

All the entrants and winners can expect to receive a whole host of business-building benefits, which will include things such as promotion through media and networking opportunities.

Working on behalf of Dartford Borough Council, local digital marketing agency The Creation Lab caught up with Lee Durrant at Resource On Demand Ltd. which won Best Owner Managed Business last year.

A delighted Mr. Durrant said: "We've been able to say to our prospective clients that we're an award winning business now, it's really cool. It's a great to be recognised."

To submit an entry, visit www.dartfordbusinessawards.com/awards or contact businessawards@dartford.gov.uk

Most Read

Magnificent - seven Dartford residents scoop Postcode lotto fortune

Left to right are Postcode Lottery winners David, Kerry, Rebecca, Bob and ambassadors Jeff on the far right and Danyl Johnson on the far left

Bronte School children try out professional recording studio

Maija, Temi, Dilan and Ruby enjoyed their day testing out their voice recording talents. Picture: Voice Talent Online

Police manhunt for Gravesend money launderer

Uyi Egiebor

New Lidl store planned for Gravesend

Lidl is planning to open a supermarket in Coldharbour Road.

Deadline looms for Dartford business awards

Business awards winner from last year Lee Durrant says it should be a priority for business owners in Dartford to get their applications in soon

Most Read

Magnificent - seven Dartford residents scoop Postcode lotto fortune

Left to right are Postcode Lottery winners David, Kerry, Rebecca, Bob and ambassadors Jeff on the far right and Danyl Johnson on the far left

Bronte School children try out professional recording studio

Maija, Temi, Dilan and Ruby enjoyed their day testing out their voice recording talents. Picture: Voice Talent Online

Police manhunt for Gravesend money launderer

Uyi Egiebor

New Lidl store planned for Gravesend

Lidl is planning to open a supermarket in Coldharbour Road.

Deadline looms for Dartford business awards

Business awards winner from last year Lee Durrant says it should be a priority for business owners in Dartford to get their applications in soon

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Deadline looms for Dartford business awards

Business awards winner from last year Lee Durrant says it should be a priority for business owners in Dartford to get their applications in soon

T20: Milne delighted to help Kent past Hampshire

Adam Milne in bowling action for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bronte School children try out professional recording studio

Maija, Temi, Dilan and Ruby enjoyed their day testing out their voice recording talents. Picture: Voice Talent Online

T20: Milne sees Kent edge home in thriller with Hampshire

Adam Milne in bowling action for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Magnificent - seven Dartford residents scoop Postcode lotto fortune

Left to right are Postcode Lottery winners David, Kerry, Rebecca, Bob and ambassadors Jeff on the far right and Danyl Johnson on the far left
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists